Neighbourhood Watch schemes to be set up after incidents

A number of Neighbourhood Watch schemes are set to be established following recent incidents in the Glengormley area.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) will be hosting an information session this week, detailing how to create a scheme.

This will take place in Glengormley Youth Centre located on Glenvarna Drive, on Thursday, November 8 from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Interested parties can drop in at any time during this event.

Glengormley DUP representative, Cllr Phillip Brett is urging local residents to avail of the services provided at the event.

Cllr Brett said: “Following a series of incidents in the local area in the last few weeks, we have been contacted by a number of residents seeking information on the creation of Neighbourhood Watch schemes.

“We have arranged for Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) to deliver an information session for local residents on how to setup a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme and to outline the benefits they can have in reducing crime in your area.

“The council has also agreed to our request to provide residents with free crime prevention kits on the night.

“These kits include a number of items that will help improve the safety of your home.”