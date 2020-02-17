New booklet on Larne football during the Great War years

A new booklet about footballers from the Larne area who served in the Great War will be launched this Friday (February 21).

The Larne & District Great War Society publication covers Larne football in general over the period of WW1 and includes details about 18 players from the area who served in the war, seven of whom did not survive.

The launch event in Larne Rangers Club at 8.30pm is open to the public and will be chaired by Alan Rice, chairman of Larne & District Great War Society.

The audience will be addressed by Paul Duffin, secretary of the society, who has written the booklet, ‘A Bigger Goal to Score’.

The society, which hopes to produce more booklets in the future on different aspects of Larne’s part in the Great War, will also present a cheque to its nominated charity for 2019, the Royal Air Forces Association.