New defibrillator launched in memory of Ricky Stone

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Hamill, along with the family of Ricky Stone, officially launched a new defibrillator at Jordanstown Loughshore Park today.

Ricky passed away in September 2017 whilst out on a cycle at Jordanstown Loughshore Park.

He suffered a heart attack and despite the best efforts of the medical services and members of the public, Ricky could not be saved.

His family did not want other families experiencing this pain and heartache so, they decided to raise money for a defibrillator in his memory.

Thanks must go to Martina from defibs4kids for all her advice guidance and support over the past few months.

Thank you also to family, friends and colleagues from Carnmoney Day Nursery, Contract Services Roofing Decision, DV8 Abbeycentre and N I Trucks. Without their support this would not have been possible.

The new defibrillator is located at the Barista Coffee Shop in the park, so that it is readily accessible to all park users.