New members invited to Family History events

Newtownabbey Branch, North of Ireland Family History Society will next meet on Monday, February 12 at 7pm in the Drama Theatre, Glengormley High School.

The talk this month is “Clifton House and Mary Ann McCracken” by Louise Cavanan.

In March, Sharon Dickson’s talk will be “A Belfast Story”. Light refreshments will be available. Visitors and new members are very welcome.

NIFHS and members from the 10 branches will be attending, and have a stand at, the Back to our Past show at Titanic Belfast on February 16 and 17. It is the first visit of the show to Northern Ireland. The Newtownabbey branch is heavily involved behind the scenes. There will be family history exhibitors and talks, as well as DNA talks. One speaker will use Game of Thrones to introduce DNA family history research. For more information, check out www.nifhs.org/branches/newtownabbey/ or go to www.facebook.com/NewtownabbeyFHS