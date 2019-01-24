New members invited to join 1st Monkstown Rainbows

A new Girl Guide Rainbow unit has been formed at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Monkstown.

The unit, which was started by Erin Ferguson, caters for girls aged four to seven.

Erin, who had volunteered at the Brownies section at the church, started the Rainbows in a bid to increase the flow of girls into the Brownies.

The 1st Monkstown Rainbow unit started in October 2018, following a recruitment drive involving all the youth organisations at the church over the summer.

Erin said: “Since our formation, we’ve covered a number of badges, agility, drawing, book lover, nature. At the minute I’m the only Rainbow leader with one parent helper.

“Rainbows gives girls a safe space to have fun, learn by doing, get their hands dirty, do sports and arts and crafts. Rainbows, Brownies and Guides meet at 6.30pm-7.45pm on Wednesdays. Girls aged 4-14 are welcome.”