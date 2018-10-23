New vicar instituted

The Rev Andy Heber was instituted as incumbent of the Parish of Carnmoney, Diocese of Connor, at a service in The Church of the Holy Evangelists on Thursday, October 18.

The church was packed for the institution of the new vicar by the Rt Rev Alan Abernethy, Bishop of Connor.

The preacher was the Rev Alan Barr, rector of Sixmilecross and Termonmaguirke, Diocese of Armagh.

Andy is married to Lynne, a native of Belfast, and they have four grown-up children.

Before starting training for ordination in 1997, he worked in Liverpool as a Diocesan Social Worker in the South Liverpool Deanery for eight years.

He trained at Trinity College in Bristol before returning to Liverpool Diocese to serve a curacy at St Peter’s Parr, St Helens.

From there Andy moved in 2003 to Kirkby where he was team vicar of St Andrew’s Tower Hill and also had responsibility for Pastoral Care within the team ministry in Kirkby.

In May 2012 Andy and his family moved to Co Tyrone to take on the post of rector of Clogherny Parish, made up of the small village churches of Clogherny, Seskinore and Drumnakilly, near Omagh in the Diocese of Armagh.

Andy succeeds the Rev Mercia Malcolm who retired as vicar of Carnmoney last January.