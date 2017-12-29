New Year’s Honours for local residents

There was prestigious recognition for a number of people across east Antrim in the New Year’s Honours.

Professor Norman Black from Newtownabbey was awarded the CBE for services to Higher Education, Science and the Voluntary Sector.

Mrs Grace Nesbitt received the Order of the British Empire (OBE). The Newtownabbey recipient, who is head of the Pensions Division at the Department of Finance in the Northern Ireland Executive, received the OBE for services to Government in Northern Ireland and for voluntary and charitable services.

Dr Jonathan Heggarty from Carrickfergus, who is Director of Curriculum at Belfast Metropolitan College, was awarded the MBE for services to Further Education in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Pat Martin from Newtownabbey has been awarded the MBE for voluntary service to Road Safety in Northern Ireland.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Welcome Organisation, Mrs Sandra Moore from Larne has received the MBE for services to tackling homelessness.

The Chief Executive Officer of LEDCOM, Ballyclare man Mr Kenneth Nelson, has received the MBE for services to Economic Development and the Voluntary Sector.

Mr Jonathan Cooke from Whitehead received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to cross community relations through sport in Northern Ireland.

Principal of Roddensvale School, Mr John Madden, received the BEM for services to the community in Larne.

Mrs Barbara McKinley received the BEM for services to culture in Northern Ireland. The Newtownabbey recipient is Company Secretary, Ulster Orchestra.