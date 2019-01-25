Newtownabbey coach nominated for national award

Newtownabbey’s Kelly Morrow has been nominated for the national award for Equality and Inclusion for her outstanding contribution to gymnastics.

Kelly was nominated as one of three nominees by British Gymnastics, with the winner to be announced at the prestigious ceremony at Birmingham Town Hall, celebrating individuals and clubs across the UK.

The Club GymFun coach’s enthusiasm and dedication have brought great joy to numerous children with disabilities who, thanks to Kelly, are now hooked on the sport.

She first got involved in the sport thanks to her grandfather who was involved with a club at his church. She turned to teaching as a student at Ulster University and began coaching at Newtownabbey’s Club GymFun.

The club had been created for students completing their coaching qualifications and sought to develop coaches for deployment across Northern Ireland.

She later discovered her passion for coaching children with disabilities and additional needs and has since developed Club GymFun’s first dedicated gymnastics class, which is now full with a waiting list.

Last year, the Newtownabbey coach won the Inclusive Gymnastics Award at the Northern Ireland awards ceremony and is looking to continue this success at the weekend’s National Awards.

Of her nomination, Kelly said: “I am both delighted and overwhelmed at being nominated for the national award for Equality and Inclusion. I would like to thank my gymnastics club Club GymFUN for their incredible support, as my nomination would not have been possible without them.”

Jane Allen, Chief Executive of British Gymnastics added: “Each year at our national awards, we delight in recognising and celebrating the achievements of the most inspirational people within our gymnastics community.

“People all over the country dedicate their time to ensuring gymnastics thrives and all those involved have a positive and rewarding experience. Awards given on the night span grass roots, medal success as well as individuals and organisations demonstrating leading practice when it comes to inclusivity, equality and safeguarding.

“I’m thrilled that Kelly has been recognised for her hard work over the years. Without the contribution of members like Kelly, our sport wouldn’t be what it is today. It’s important we recognise the extraordinary contribution of these amazing members.

“They are great heroes of gymnastics and we are very grateful for the contribution they make.”