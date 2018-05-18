Newtownabbey couple to marry on same day as Harry and Meghan

A local couple are set to tie the knot at around the same time as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Antrim Civic Centre tomorrow.

Jim Walker from Roughfort and Anne Hall from Doagh are delighted to be sharing the same date as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, although they like to remind people that they had to date picked first.

They have known each other for over 30 years and got engaged during a weekend away in Omagh.

Anne’s daughter Nicola, who is going to be bridesmaid, said: “I am delighted for them both and wish them all the health and happiness in the world.”