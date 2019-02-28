Newtownabbey crematorium to be completed by 2021

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced that work on a state of the art crematorium in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey is set to commence in 2020.

Commenting on the plans, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council already has outline planning permission for a new state of the art crematorium at Doagh Road, Newtownabbey.

“The council has now agreed to make a full Planning Application for the crematorium which includes a memorial garden and columbarium.

“This significant capital development project is expected to commence on site in April 2020 with completion in May 2021.

“This much-needed facility will serve our residents and people across the whole of Northern Ireland.”