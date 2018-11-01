Newtownabbey PSNI appeal following assault

Two men have been arrested in Newtownabbey for motoring offences and assault.

A PSNI spokesperson said that police are appealing for witnesses after “an altercation in the Doagh Road area continued at the shops in Ballyduff” on Monday October 29, at 3.00 pm.

A spokesperson for PSNI Newtownabbey said: “If anyone has any CCTV or dash camera footage of two vehicles driving at speed from the Fernagh area towards Ballyduff, we would like to hear from you.

“If you witnessed two male drivers at the shops attacking each other again, we would ask you to contact police at Newtownabbey.”

The two vehicles involved were a black BMW and a white Subaru.