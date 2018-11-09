Newtownabbey pupils to remember fallen

Students from local primary schools will take part in an act of remembrance to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.

A group of Primary 6 pupils from King’s Park Primary will join with students from nearby St James’s Primary during a poignant commemoration at Ypres Park on Monday, November 12.

Local political and community representatives gather annually to pay their respects in the Whiteabbey area.

This year’s event at the Ypres Park memorial will commence at 11am and is expected to last approximately 15 minutes.

A number of white pigeons will be released during the short act of remembrance.

The organisers are urging local residents to attend the event if they are free to do so.