Newtownabbey student to take centre stage at Grand Opera House

Newtownabbey student Conor O’Brien is set for a memorable summer, having been chosen to play a lead role in the Grand Opera House’s Summer Youth Production, Miss Saigon® School Edition.

Miss Saigon is one of the greatest theatrical spectacles of all time, and one of the most successful musicals ever to have played in the West End and Broadway.

Nominated for more than 35 major theatre awards, it has won two Oliver Awards and three Tony Awards since its 1989 premiere.

Supported by Phoenix Natural Gas and now in its ninth year, the Grand Opera House Summer Youth Production gives young aspiring

performers the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people on the iconic Grand Opera House stage.

Over, 1,700 participants have been through the Theatre’s Summer YouthProject since it started in 2011.

This year, for the first time, the Grand Opera House will present not one but two large-scale productions – Bugsy Malone, starring more than 100 local 10-18 year-olds, and Miss Saigon® School Edition, with a cast of 60 talented youngpeople aged 16-18.

Conor from Whiteabbey said: “I am really excited to be involved in this year’s Summer Youth Production at the Grand Opera House. It was the best feeling ever to be told that I would be performing the lead role of the Engineer, in such an incredible musical.

“I was really proud of myself and couldn’t wait to tell my family, who are so thrilled for me. To be performing

on the Grand Opera House stage will be such an unforgettable experience.”

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House, said: “Each year the Grand Opera House presents Northern Ireland’s biggest youth theatre project and we are especially delighted to have secured the rights to Miss Saigon® School Edition

which are not granted very often to Theatres of our size.

“The Summer Youth Project is a terrific opportunity for young people to develop their performance skills, build confidence and work with a professional director, choreographer, musical director and technical team.

“The superb talent of the young people is matched by terrific staging, lighting and special effects in a production of a major musical befitting of theGrand Opera House stage.“

With music by the highly acclaimed Claude-Michel Schönberg and an impressive score that includes The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and American Dream, Miss Saigon School Edition runs at the Grand Opera House from Thursday to Sunday, July 18-21.

For more information or tickets, visit goh.co.uk