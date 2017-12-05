Newtownabbey Toys R Us to close

The Newtownabbey Toys R Us stores looks set to close early next year after the retailer announced that it will close one-third of its UK outlets.
The Mill Road branch - along with company’s store in Londonderry - is earmarked for closure, according to a spokeswoman for the company.
She said the two remaining stores in Belfast’s CastleCourt and at Sprucefield Retail Park could be downsized.
The toy retailer has entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement, a legally binding agreement with its creditors to allow it to pay debts and continue trading while “repositioning” its model.
The Newtownabbey store is likely to close next spring.
