Newtownabbey Toys R Us to close

The Newtownabbey Toys R Us stores looks set to close early next year after the retailer announced that it will close one-third of its UK outlets.

The Mill Road branch - along with company’s store in Londonderry - is earmarked for closure, according to a spokeswoman for the company.

She said the two remaining stores in Belfast’s CastleCourt and at Sprucefield Retail Park could be downsized.

The toy retailer has entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement, a legally binding agreement with its creditors to allow it to pay debts and continue trading while “repositioning” its model.

The Newtownabbey store is likely to close next spring.