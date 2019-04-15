Newtownabbey woman to feature in First Dates

A Monkstown resident will appear in the new series of hit dating show First Dates tomorrow night.

Krystal Allen (33), who is no stranger to being on the small screen, enjoyed meeting Fred, Merlin and CiCi during her time at the First Dates restaurant in London.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the IT support worker said: “It was an amazing experience. All of the staff at the restaurant were so nice. Within a week of applying to be on the show, I’d been flown to England to do my audition.

“Two weeks later I was over recording my episode. There are around 50,000 people on the First Dates database, so I am very lucky to have been able to have had the chance to be on the show.

“I am a big fan of the show and the food was lovely. The producers match you to your perfect partner- it was really enjoyable and our date went on into the early hours.”

Krystal has been volunteering at the World of Owls in Randalstown for a number of years and it is a campaign very close to her heart.

During her date on the Channel 4 programme, viewers will see her love for the birds during her owl themed date.

The first episode of season 12 will air on screens on Tuesday, April 16 at 10pm.

The kindhearted volunteer, who has raised £1,000 for World of Owls in the last year, has also appeared on This Morning, Take Me Out and Make me a dealer and is set to feature on Trust me I’m a doctor later in the year.