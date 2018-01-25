NI Water to investigate Whiteabbey flooding issue

NI Water staff are to investigate a section of road in Whiteabbey with an ongoing flooding problem.

A local resident contacted the Times on January 25 to voice concern over the issue in the Glenville Road area.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “There has been water coming up through this manhole and flooding this part of the road for several months.

“I don’t know if it’s a burst water pipe or whether the storm drains are blocked and backing up, but you’d think NI Water or whoever is responsible would get the problem sorted rather than just leaving it for months on end.”

Responding to the claim, a spokesperson for NI Water said: “NI Water is aware of an issue with a storm line in this area and will dispatch staff to the location to investigate and carry out repairs as necessary.”