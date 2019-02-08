Northern Ireland team bus is icing on cake for taster day pupils

Over 700 pupils have attended a primary seven taster day at Carrickfergus Academy’s junior site.

Drawn from a number of schools in the East Antrim area, each group of visitors had the opportunity to go to three subject areas ranging from Art, HE, PE, Science to Music and Business Studies.

Victoria Primary School pupils preparing pizzas in HE.

Highlights of the day, Carrickfegus Acaemy reported, included getting to use the school’s trampolines, making pizzas in HE and all the experiments in Science.

In Music, pupils were introduced to Samba music and were making their own rhythms and grooves.

On the day, the winners of the school’s Open Night Competition were also revealed. Two pupils were the proud recipients of an ‘Amazon Echo Dot’ each: Brooke Dunlop from Victoria Primary and Samuel Sloan from Whitehead Primary.

As a special treat Whitehouse Primary got to travel to the school in the Northern Ireland Football team’s bus.

Prize winner Brooke Dunlop from Victoria Primary School with Mr Bennett.

“Definitely a day to remember for our local primary school pupils,” Carrickfergus Academy concluded.

Samuel Sloan from Whitehead Primary School is presented with an 'Amazon Echo Dot' by Mr Bennett as a Carrickfergus Academy open night competition winner.

Pupils from whitehead Primary having a go on the trampoline

Oakfield Pimary School pupils learning more about science.