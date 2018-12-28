Off-duty nurse praised after assisting at collision

Members of the emergency services worked together to treat injured motorists following a road traffic collision in Ballyclare yesterday.

The Hillhead Road in the town was closed for a time after the two-vehicle collision at approximately 8am.

Commenting on the response from the emergency services, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We would like to extend our thanks to the nurse who, having just finished night shift, stopped at the scene and provided initial first aid and assisted the attending officers; to the members of NIFRS who attended to give us access to the vehicles; and to the members of NIAS and the Air Ambulance, who are always a welcome sight at incidents of this kind.

“We’d also like to say thank you to DRD, Agnew’s Recovery and local residents who pitched in to get the road cleaned up and reopened quickly.

Thankfully there were no serious injuries, but as a precaution the Air Ambulance attended to assist.

“A proper team effort all round and a good outcome, particularly at this time of year.”