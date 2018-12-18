Enniskillen Castle houses the Fermanagh County Museum which has award-winning displays: 'Country People, Country Places: 'The Making of a Landscape', which gives insight into Fermanagh's natural history, archaeology and rural lifestyle.

10 reasons to visit Northern Ireland’s museums

Step into one of Northern Ireland’s many museums and you’ll emerge smarter, happier and more inspired.

Information and images from Northern Ireland Tourist Board

Get up close to precious artefacts from the Spanish Armada shipwreck, La Trinidad Valencera, at the Tower Museum in Londonderry.

1. Uncover Spanish treasure

Get up close to precious artefacts from the Spanish Armada shipwreck, La Trinidad Valencera, at the Tower Museum in Londonderry.
NITB
Buy a Photo
Take a peek at one of Titanic's actual portholes, sympathise with incredible personal stories and marvel at the 500 original artefacts recovered from the seabed in the TITANICa exhibition at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum

2. Get closer to the Titanic

Take a peek at one of Titanic's actual portholes, sympathise with incredible personal stories and marvel at the 500 original artefacts recovered from the seabed in the TITANICa exhibition at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum
NITB
Buy a Photo
Be inspired by a stronghold dripping with history, archaeology, art, folk life and one of the best public collections of Belleek pottery around at Enniskillen Castle Museums.

3. Catch a classy castle

Be inspired by a stronghold dripping with history, archaeology, art, folk life and one of the best public collections of Belleek pottery around at Enniskillen Castle Museums.
NITB
Buy a Photo
Step aboard a life-sized emigrant ship and visualise the human drama behind centuries of Irish emigration at the Ulster American Folk Park.

4. Imagine you emigrated

Step aboard a life-sized emigrant ship and visualise the human drama behind centuries of Irish emigration at the Ulster American Folk Park.
NITB
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3