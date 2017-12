Asda Ballyclare Christmas and New Year opening times

It's almost a given that you will need a last-minute gift or to stock up on some essentials over Christmas and New Year.

Here's a guide to Asda Ballyclare's opening hours over Christmas:

Thursday, December 21: Opens at 8am

Friday, December 22: 24 hours

Saturday, December 23: Closes at midnight

Christmas Eve: 1pm to 6pm

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

Wednesday, Dec 27: 8am to 10pm

Thursday, December 28: 8am to 10pm

Friday Dec 29: 8am to 10pm

Saturday, Dec 30: 8am to 10pm

New Year's Eve: 1pm to 6pm

New Year's Day: 10am to 6pm

Tuesday, January 2: 8am to 10pm

Wednesday, January 3: 8am to 10pm