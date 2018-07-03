IN PICTURES: 24 photos of £2.25m NI mansion sends social media into meltdown

A selection of photos of a £2.25m mansion in Northern Ireland have sent the world of social media into meltdown.

To launch our special gallery click on the icon in the bottom left corner of the image above or on the link, also above.

The photos were shared by property website, Property Pal, on Facebook on Monday.

The post was shared almost 2,000 times on Facebook and resulted in almost 8,000 comments.

The property, which is located near Moneymore, Co. Londonderry, comes with its own private indoor swimming pool, go-kart race track, approximately 28 acres of carefully maitained grounds, hot tub, sauna, gym, kids adventure park and cinema.

For more information visit PropertyPal.com