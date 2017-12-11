When is Cirque du Soleil coming to Belfast?

Cirque du Soleil is making a return to Belfast next year.

Having thrilled more than 5 million people worldwide since the show premiered in Montreal in 2009, 'OVO' has embarked on a new journey giving more people in Northern Ireland the opportunity to enjoy a Cirque du Soleil show in their own town.

The production will be presented at The SSE Arena, Belfast from October 17th to October 21st for 6 performances. These shows are part of a European tour that began in Switzerland in October 2017.

Tickets on-sale: Friday 15th December

Tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday 15th October at 9am via: www.cirquedusoleil.com/ovo and also:

The SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office: Tel. 028 90 739074

Book On Line: www.ssearenabelfast.com