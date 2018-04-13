Organisers call on community for support

Cycle Against Suicide is seeking homestay provider support in Newtownabbey as part of the Northern Ireland leg of its annual cycle taking place from April 28 – May 7.

Cycle Against Suicide is an initiative to raise awareness of the support networks available to people across the island of Ireland that are battling depression, self-harm, at risk of suicide or those bereaved by suicide.

The event brings together communities with different backgrounds to help break the cycle of suicide. Since 2013, the event has seen over 15,000 cyclists take to the roads to help spread the message ‘It’s OK not to feel OK; and It’s absolutely OK to ask for help’.

Central to the success of Cycle Against Suicide is the Homestay Programme. People across Ireland welcome participants into their homes every year, and each homestay host provides cyclists with a warm meal, a chance to freshen up, and a bed for the night.

Around 1,500 homes opened their doors to host participants during last year’s event and feedback from homestay hosts indicates that this experience has been extremely rewarding, as it allows hosts to lend support in a very tangible way.

The official 2018 cycle will pass through five counties in NI, stopping in numerous locations along the route, rallying hope and support.

Hazelwood Integrated College is a host venue on the route and will facilitate a stop off and drop off point for cyclists and their bikes on April 30. Cycle Against Suicide is seeking support and homestays in Newtownabbey,

Register your support at www.cycleagainstsuicide.com/get-involved/2018-cycle/ or email belfasthomestays@gmail.com for further information.