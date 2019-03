Over 2,100 runners put their stamina to the test in the Caterpillar Larne Half-Marathon on Saturday

Larne Athletic Club hosted the event which saw participants cover a 13.1 mile route which took in the Co Antrim coastline, Cairncastle and Larne town centre.

Runner No 388, Thompson Crawford makes his way along Victoria Road. INLT 11-003-PSB

Vincent McKenna, Acorns AC and Laura Graham, Mourne Runners, celebrated success in the annual challenge.

Jackie Black taking part in the annual event. INLT 11-005-PSB

Thumbs up for the Larne Half-Marathon. INLT 11-006-PSB

Gail Montgomery enjoying the challenge. INLT 11-008-PSB

A Larne AC runner makes his way to the finish line. INLT 11-016-PSB

Vincent McKenna from Acorns AC crosses the line to win the Larne Half-Marathon. INLT 11-011-PSB

Laura Graham wins the ladies race in the Larne Half-Marathon. INLT 11-012-PSB