Over 3,000 bins not collected due to faults

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has confirmed that around 3,300 bins have not been collected this month due to mechanical faults.

The Times contacted the local authority after residents voiced concerns that a number of bins had been missed in the borough in recent weeks.

Responding to the Times, a council spokesperson said: “The council currently operate a fleet of 106 vehicles and there are presently 16 bin lorries in operation.

“Council and its contractors complete approximately 13,000 bin collections every day. In the last month there was a delay in collecting approximately 3,300 black bins due to mechanical faults and these were collected as soon as possible following the delay.

“To date this year there has been a delay in collecting approximately 4,600 bins as a result of adverse weather and these bins were collected as soon as the weather permitted.”

The council spokesperson added: “In order to maintain service delivery, when vehicles are off the road due to planned and reactive maintenance, when the life of a vehicle has expired during a period of service review and also during times of inclement weather, the council hires vehicles.

“This hire is through a tendered contract for vehicles ensuring competitive rates and the costs per day for a bin lorry may range from £47 to £140 based on vehicle type and duration of hire.

“The life span of a vehicle is determined by a number of factors including age, wear, damage, technological changes, running costs and fit for purpose. Since 2015 the council has disposed of 3 bin lorries totalling a disposal value of £55,100.”