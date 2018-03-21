Over 90 street lights set to be fixed

Around 95 street lights are set to return to normal operation this week after a fault was discovered in the system.

A concerned resident from Ballyduff contacted the Times on March 19 to say that lights in the Ballyfore Road, Ballyduff Brae, Forthill Drive and Forthill Park areas had been out for a number of days.

In response to a media query from the Times, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “An online report was received on Friday, March 16, reporting a large number of street lights not working in the Ballyduff area.

“DfI engineers attended that day and discovered a problem with the photocell sensor controlling the switching of approximately 95 lights.

“In order to get the lights working again, they were left burning continuously until a permanent repair, which requires the replacement of a section of underground cable, could be carried out. This work has been scheduled to be completed on March 22, when the lights will be returned to normal operation.”