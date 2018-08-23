Park may be closed early after anti-social behaviour

Parents are being urged to chat to their children about the consequences of anti-social behaviour following a recent incident at a park in the borough.

The Times understands a number of items, including a shopping trolley and a maintenance barrier were thrown into a tree in the Wallace Park area of Templepatrick.

Residents claim the items were thrown by children aged approximately 12 years old.

Templepatrick Action Community Association (TACA) is urging parents to chat to their children about the consequences of similar behaviour.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have had a little bit of low level anti-social behaviour in the park. Nothing serious - just high jinks.

“Could parents just have a little word with their youngins to highlight how we’ve fought to keep the park open for all, but it could be locked up early in the evenings if this continues.