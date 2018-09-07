Partnership ‘vital’ for safer communities

Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has appointed its new chair and vice chair for the next year.

Cllr Noreen McClelland has been selected to serve as chair, while independent member Niall Kelly has taken up the position of vice chair.

Cllr McClelland said: “It is vital that Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP continues to work with the community to identify issues of concern in the local area.

“Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP aims to tackle crime, fear of crime and anti-social behaviour in the local community.

“It is vital that we continue to work in partnership to build safer, shared and confident communities.

“I look forward to the challenge that lies ahead and in leading the PCSP as it develops.”

Mr Kelly, who lives in Crumlin with his wife and baby daughter, spoke about his priorities as vice chair. He said: “I intend to work closely with Cllr McClelland to build on the successes of Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP over the past three years.

“We’ll continue to play a vital role in co-ordinating work between the council, the PSNI and our statutory partners, to ensure that we continue to deliver services on the ground to build stronger, safer communities and to address concerns about anti-social behaviour.”

Both the new office bearers are looking forward to the work they will be carrying out with the PCSP over the next year.