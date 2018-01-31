Path closed ‘due to coastal erosion’

A path close to Whiteabbey War Memorial has been closed after damage was discovered below the structure of the walkway.

A local resident contacted the Times on January 30 to highlight the closure.

A section of the path has been closed.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtowanbbey Borough Council said: “Following a recent inspection of the path, our facilities team noted the structure below the path had been damaged by sea action.

“The path has been closed as a temporary safety measure, pending further investigation.

“No injuries have been reported to the council and no further information is available until the investigation has been completed.”