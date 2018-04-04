Path closed due to erosion

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has confirmed that a section of path in Newtownabbey has been closed due to coastal erosion.

A resident from Whitehouse contacted the Times to voice concerns about the damage caused to the sea wall, the shared pedestrian-cycle path and the litter and debris that has been washed up in the Hazelbank area.

Commenting on the issue, a council spokesperson said: “The condition of the path is monitored regularly and some deterioration was identified in a number of places resulting in remedial works being progressed.

“The path has been closed off at these points between Gideon’s Green and the towers at Hazelbank as a precautionary measure. Diversions are in place.

“Due to recent stormy weather, there has been larger than normal quantities of sand, sea weed, shells and other materials washed onto the shoreline path. The path is in the process of being cleared. Once the repairs are completed the path will be re-opened.”