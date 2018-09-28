Patrols to be conducted to combat illegal dumping

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has said extra patrols will be conducted in a bid to tackle fly tipping in the borough.

The move comes after a number of gaming machines were spotted on land at the side of the Ballynure Road A8, between Houston’s Corner Roundabout and the Corr’s Corner Roundabout.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council has not received any complaints of this specific fly tipping incident, however a number of complaints have recently been received relating to fly tipping of household waste at another nearby location.

“Where waste is deposited on land owned or under the responsibility of the council, cleansing staff will arrange removal and disposal.

“In this specific incidence, the land in question is not owned by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, however council will work with the relevant land owner, to ensure that all fly tipped waste is removed as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson added: “While this area in particular would not be considered a ‘hot spot’ for fly tipping, council’s enforcement staff will concentrate patrols in this location in the coming weeks.

“They will also arrange for additional signage to be placed, and should problems persist, will consider the use of mobile CCTV cameras.

“We would encourage anyone who has witnessed someone fly tipping, or notice that waste has been dumped, to contact Environmental Health on 028 9034 0160.

“Any information, such as dates and times of the offence, whether there was a vehicle involved, number plates

etc. will greatly assist our officers in their investigation.”

The local authority has advised that if any residents have large or bulky items such as household furniture, sofas or carpets that they wish to dispose of, the council offer a free bulky waste collection service.

Residents can contact the cleansing team on 028 9034 0056/57 to arrange a collection.

Alternatively, you can book a collection via the councils website at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/bulkywaste