PCSP anti-drugs video delivers a hard-hitting message

Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) teamed up with Movie House Glengormley to advertise a video as part of the Drug Dealers Don’t Care – Do You? campaign.

The video demonstrates how drug use can have an effect on your perspective, priorities, intentions, behaviours and actions. It was advertised ahead of all film screenings rated 12 years and above over Easter.

PCSP Chair, Cllr Neil Kelly said: “As well as hitting home the message drugs tear lives and families apart, we want to highlight the importance of reporting drug dealing. If anyone has concerns about dealing in their community, I’d urge you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

To view the video, check out www.youtube.com/watch?v=IScxVw8EiAg

Anyone suffering due to drug use, either a user themselves, or a family member or friend can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info