Pensioner’s shower to be fixed

An elderly Housing Executive tenant is to have a shower unit at his ‘temporary’ home in Rathcoole repaired after a delay.

Harry Taylor (80) contacted the Times on March 28 to voice concerns about the issue,

He is currently rehoused in another NIHE property to allow for works to be carried out at his Carnreagh Bend residence.

Speaking to the Times, Mr Taylor said: “I have been out of my home for almost two weeks and when I moved here, the shutters were broken off the shower. I have been unable to shower.”

Harry, who explained he is on medication for a number of health issues including angina, diabetes and kidney problems, added: “My left leg has been causing me problems and I suffer from a number of health conditions and am unable to use a bath.

“Hopefully they will be able to sort the shower for me here soon. It will be another few weeks before I am back in my own place and this is getting very frustrating.”

Commenting on the issue, a Housing Executive spokesperson said: “We have been in constant contact with the tenant and his shower will be repaired today (March 29) with more work to follow at this premises.

“The delay arose as replacement shower doors had to be ordered and we were awaiting delivery to conclude the work.

“We hope to return the tenant to his own property in early April.”