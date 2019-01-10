Pensioner treated by paramedics after Newtownabbey house fire

Firefighters responded to a blaze in Jordanstown shortly before 6pm last night.

Detailing the Chestnut Hill incident, Group Commander Archie McKay, Northern Area Command, NIFRS said: “A woman in her 80s was assisted out of her house by a neighbour before fire crews arrived.

“She was treated at the scene by paramedics having suffered smoke inhalation. Unfortunately her cat was overcome by smoke and was unable to be revived.

“Two appliances from Glengormley Fire Station and one appliance from Whitla Street, Belfast, attended the incident.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire as quickly as possible.”

He added: “The risk of accidental house fires increases in winter as extra fire hazards, such as portable heaters, are introduced into the home.

“NIFRS is appealing for people to be vigilant about fire safety at this time of year and to look out for older family and friends – in particular those living alone in our community.

“NIFRS will be carrying out house visits in the area over the next few days to provide fire safety advice to local residents.”

The cause of the fire is being treated as accidental.