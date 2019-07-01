£10k grant for new Rathfern ‘Community Green’

Rathfern Community Regeneration Group is to develop a new outdoor recreation space with a £10k grant from the Whitemountain (formerly Alpha) Programme.

The funding will enable the group to transform an unused piece of ground behind the centre into an area for barbecues, outdoor education, community events and camping.

George Thompson, from Rathfern Community Regeneration Group, said: “We work really hard to make our centre as good as possible for our community. This new outdoor activity area will be another great addition to our facilities, as well as somewhere where people can really appreciate our beautiful setting at the foot of Carnmoney Hill.”

Niamh-Anne McNally, from Whitemountain, said: “We’re delighted to announce six new small grants awards under this round of the programme, and look forward to seeing Rathfern’s new ‘Community Green’ develop over the coming months.”

The Whitemountain Programme has supported 189 community and biodiversity projects since it was launched in 2008. It has distributed over £6million through the Landfill Communities Fund to projects dedicated to bringing positive change to communities within a 15-mile radius of the landfill site at Mullaghglass on the outskirts of Lisburn.

The programme is managed by Groundwork NI and Richard Rogers, who oversees it, said: “Rathfern Social Activity Centre has gone from strength to strength over the past few years, and we’re very pleased to be able to support this latest improvement to their facilities. Transforming derelict space and supporting community environmental initiatives like this are real priorities for the Whitemountain Programme.”

Applications for the next round of Whitemountain Programme funding close on Friday, July 26. Anyone considering applying is encouraged to contact Richard Rogers at alphaprogramme@groundworkni.co.uk to discuss their application prior to submission.