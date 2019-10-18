£350k resurfacing to start on Larne’s Shanes Hill Road

A £350,000 resurfacing scheme on the A36 Shanes Hill Road, Larne, will start on Monday, November 4.

Extending from 800 metres east of Upper Ballyboley Road for 2.4 kilometres towards Larne, the project is designed to deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road. Work is expected to be completed by November 29.

The Department for Infrastructure says due to the nature of the work it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure (Monday-Friday) from 7.00am to 6.00pm from Monday, November 4 until Friday, November 29.

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation via The Collin Road, Rashee Road, Main Street, Ballyclare, Ballynure Road, A57 Templepatrick Road, A8 Belfast Road and A8 Larne Road (and vice-versa).

HGVs will be advised to use an alternative route via A26 Lisnevenagh Road, M2 Motorway, A57 Templepatrick Road, A8 Belfast Road and A8 Larne Road (and vice-versa).

The department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions, said the Department for Infrastructure.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com