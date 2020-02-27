£500k investment for Ballyclare park

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has appointed a contractor for its £500,000 improvement scheme at Sixmilewater Park at the local authority’s meeting on February 24.

The new entrance scheme and associated works will see the demolition and removal of the existing toilet block and storage space with new replacement facilities being constructed adjacent to the site boundary along with a new public space.

Detailing the Ballyclare development, a council spokesperson said: “Having already obtained full planning permission, the project will also provide new pedestrian entrances, parking spaces, landscaping and associated lighting.

“Work at the site is due to commence this spring with completion scheduled for November 2020.”

Welcoming the proposal, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth said: “Sixmilewater Park is enormously popular and, if agreed, this transformation will make it even more inviting and accessible for everyone.

“I am delighted to see this proposed investment in the borough and look forward to seeing it brought to fruition in the coming months.”