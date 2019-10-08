Accolade for Newtownabbey development

Residents at the Felden housing development in Newtownabbey are celebrating their recent success in a Northern Ireland wide gardening competition run by local housing association, Clanmil Housing Group.

The annual competition acknowledges and rewards tenants who take a keen interest in keeping the green spaces around their homes looking the very best they can.

It also gives tenants with green fingers and a passion for gardening a chance to showcase their handiwork.

Residents from Felden picked up the award at a special celebration at Malone House in south Belfast.

Commenting on the success, Christine McCarron from Felden said: “We are just delighted that Felden has been named best family scheme at this year’s Clanmil in Bloom Awards.

“It’s brilliant to know that our efforts in growing and maintaining our community garden have been noticed. It’s really encouraging and will spur us on to make our garden even better!”

Tim O’Malley, Community Development Manager at Clanmil, added: “Each year the number and standard of Clanmil in Bloom entries increases, and this year the judges had a really hard job choosing the winners from some great gardens.

“Congratulations to everyone who helped create and maintain the winning gardens.

“Not only is gardening great for people’s health and wellbeing, but the end result is something that everyone can benefit from. Community gardens like the one at Felden can really help bring people together as well as creating a lovely space to enjoy.”