Advice body generates over £10m for clients

Community Advice Antrim & Newtownabbey has revealed an unprecedented year of change during which it dealt with 49,000 enquiries and generated over £10million for clients.

The announcement was made at the annual general meeting of the organisation (formerly Citizens Advice) and launch of its 2018-19 Annual Report.

Lorraine Adamson, area manager, said: “To be part of an organisation that has gone through so much change and still delivered so overwhelmingly for clients, is something we are very proud of.

“We are the first within our sector in Northern Ireland to have successfully supported a client as far as the UK Supreme Court; and first to have been shortlisted for the Investors in People Gold Employer of the Year Award.”

Geraldine Haire, chairperson of Community Advice Antrim & Newtownabbey, thanked its funders, including Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, and also paid tribute to the trustee board, staff and volunteers.

She said: “The support of key funders in our rebranding from Citizens Advice to Community Advice was invaluable; the smooth transition enabled our focus to continue to be, as always, on those within our community in need of quality advice and advocacy, especially given the change many of them have had to go through as a result of welfare reform.”

Guest speaker was Kerry Logan, representing the Cliff Edge Coalition NI.

If you are in need of advice you can contact Community Advice Antrim & Newtownabbey on 028 9590 6505 or email advice@advicean.com