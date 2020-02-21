Airtastic set to open in Newtownabbey

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning permission for the development of a major new indoor leisure facility at the vacant Toys R Us premises at the Abbey Centre.

Welcoming the decision, Chairman of the council’s Planning Committee, Ald Phillip Brett said: “This is a fantastic investment for Newtownabbey that will provide an exciting new entertainment destination for the borough creating a family-orientated offer for residents and visitors to the area.

“The new facility will be operated by Airtastic and forms part of an overall £3 million investment by the company in Northern Ireland. The site in Newtownabbey includes a trampoline park, ten pin bowling alley, adventure golf area, a new ‘Inflata and Ninja Park’ concept as well as indoor games and a café restaurant.

“It is expected that over 30 new jobs will be created when the facility opens for business which is scheduled for later this year.”

Ald Brett continued: “This is the latest in a number of new investments granted planning approval in or near the Abbey Centre that continue to ensure the ongoing success of the area.

“The new development comprises an excellent example of the sustainable reuse of a vacant brownfield property and I am delighted that the council’s planners have turned the planning application around in under three months.

“The developer and his agent worked closely with the Planning Section to ensure all necessary information accompanied the proposal, something that I would urge all prospective developers to consider taking on board.

“I note that no objections were received to the proposal and I believe the speedy grant of permission in this case clearly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to work positively with the business community to bring prosperity to the borough.”

Full details of the planning application are available to view at the Planning Portal www.planningni.gov.uk