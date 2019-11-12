Alan Hamilton remembered by Carrickfergus Royal British Legion

Members of the Carrickfergus Branch of the Royal British Legion took part in the annual Poppy Appeal Walk in tribute to their late chairman Alan Hamilton.

Also in attendance was Alan’s daughter, Elaine Parker, who organises this event in remembrance of her dad, Councillor Cheryl Johnston and family and friends.

John Hewitt, Poppy Appeal organiser, is presented with a cheque after the annual walk in Carrickfergus.

Elaine said: “This year is the third year it has taken place. It’s a short walk round Carrickfergus and this year we raised £600 for the Poppy Appeal.

“After a short act of remembrance at the ‘Big Lamp’ a cheque was presented to Mr John Hewitt, a local historian and author, who is also the Carrickfergus Poppy Appeal organiser.”