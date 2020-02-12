Almost £500K invested in Glengormley Youth Centre

EA’s Youth Service has recently invested over £490,000 in the refurbishment of Glengormley Youth Centre, to provide a vibrant and modern centre that will help cater for the needs of the young people in the area.

The works to date have taken approximately 7 months, with the centre closing the end of June 2019.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “A busy summer programme was provided with a mix of off-site activities and a base at Glengormley High School. During the closure period the Youth Service was able to provide a service for young people by transporting them to neighbouring youth centres in Whitehead, Parkhall, Ballykeel and, more recently, Rathcoole Youth Centres.

“The centre currently caters for over 250 registered members and it is hoped that the renovation will provide the motivation for many more young people to engage with the service.

“When the centre reopens for members it will include a five-night a week programme for children and young people aged nine to 18 years.”

The centre had been due to host an open evening tomorrow (Thursday), but this has been postponed.

The EA spokesperson stated: “Just as the open evening for the centre was scheduled for February 13, contractors have established other works that are required prior to this event occurring.

“A new date for the open night will be publicised when available.”