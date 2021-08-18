Anglers to celebrate a decade of Mossley Dam fishery with return of Mayor’s Cup

With financial support from Biffa Award, the fly fishing only dam was opened in 2011 by then Mayor Paula Bradley and has been going strong ever since.

It is a shared facility between Three Mile Water Club members and members of the public who hold a valid rod licence can easily book a day ticket via the Council website.

Appointed club bailiffs ensure all anglers comply with the rules which are clearly stated on the signage to the entrance of the fishery and no fish are taken as it is now catch and release only.

Anglers pictured at the dam in 2019 with then Mayor, Ald John Smyth.

With over 65 members, the fishery is a huge success and club membership is at full capacity.

As with most clubs, competitions are part of their make-up.

In 2013 a new trophy was created by gentleman’s agreement which would help raise monies for the Mayor’s chosen charities. The competition was aptly named the Mayor’s Cup.

With a limited number of stands, six in total, the competition has taken on many different guises to help keep the competition fresh, lively and light-hearted.

The competition has gone from strength-to-strength over the years and although it had to be cancelled last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is returning this weekend for 2021.

In a statement issued to the Times, Club Secretary, Gerry Lisk said: “This season (2021) we are happy to announce the competition is back once again with the final being held on Saturday, August 21.

“The club is delighted to announce that the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb will be there to present the winner with the trophy alongside representatives from the charities who will receive monies raised.

“A total of 24 anglers have entered this year’s competition which will be reduced to six for the final day by process of elimination knock-out heats.

“The dam will be officially closed during the competition, but all club members, councillors, MLAs, charity representatives, DAERA will be invited to the final and the dam will be opened to everyone who wishes to try their hand at fly fishing once the competition is over.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the Mayor’s charities can do so through the council’s website https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/mayorscharities/----

