Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor announces charities for term

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice provides specialist respite, symptom management and end of life palliative care to more than 400 children, and young people, living with life threatening illnesses.

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey

Cllr Webb said: “I am delighted to be able to lend my support during my term to these very worthwhile causes, both of which provide vital services right here in our borough.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb with Heather Weir, Northern Ireland Children's Hospice and Arlene Creighton, Women's Aid ABCLN.

“They, like many other charities have suffered financially as a result of the pandemic so I know every penny raised will be hugely appreciated. I hope that together, we will be able to raise much needed funds for these charities, both of which are very close to my heart.”

Heather Weir, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Hospice, added: “We are very grateful that the Mayor has chosen us as one of his charities for the year and I have no doubt his support will have a significant impact on the lives of children cared for here at the Hospice and those receiving our care at home throughout Northern Ireland.

“Clinical excellence and compassion are at the heart of everything we do and the services we offer both at home or in our purpose-built children’s facility, Horizon House, include symptom management, therapeutic short breaks, support for families and care in the last days of life. We do everything we can to ensure families affected by a child’s illness have the support they need to make memories and enjoy special time together in a comfortable clinical environment.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN Communication and Engagement Manager, Arlene Creighton explained: “One in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.

“We welcome the Mayor’s commitment and support for our work with women and children across Antrim and Newtownabbey and look forward to working together to raise much needed funds and awareness about this issue. Together we want to challenge the attitudes and behaviours that lead to male violence against women and create a zero tolerance to domestic abuse.”

For more information on the Mayor’s charities, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/mayorscharities

