Residents are being advised not to attend the Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital, unless it is urgent.

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said: “Antrim Area Hospital Emergency Department is extremely busy today.

“There are 99 people in the Emergency Department with 34 waiting for admission to a ward.

“Please only attend if your condition is urgent. Please attend other services as appropriate or you will experience a long wait.”