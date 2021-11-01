Antrim Area Hospital ‘facing extreme pressure’

The appeal was issued on social media this afternoon (Monday) with over 50 people waiting to get a bed in the hospital.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Trust said: “Occupancy in Antrim Area Hospital is 111 per cent with 56 very ill patients awaiting a bed in the hospital.

“Please do not attend unless it is an emergency. Always dial 999 if your condition is life-threatening.

Antrim Area Hospital Emergency Department remains under significant pressure.

“We apologise for the long waits and ask that you please bear with our staff who are facing sustained pressure and are doing all they can to care for our most vulnerable patients.”

