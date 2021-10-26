Antrim caravan park to open over festive period

Visitors will now be able to experience the magic of the Christmas event as well as an overnight stay at the caravan park.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “In recent years the demand from visitors to Enchanted Winter Garden wishing to stay over at the caravan park has increased and we are pleased that we can now accommodate this demand and enhance the visitor experience.”

Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb added: “I am pleased that we can offer this added incentive for visitors to Enchanted Winter Garden.

Caravan enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a Christmas staycation at Sixmilewater Caravan Park. (Pic Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

“In 2019 the event attracted 85K visitors to the borough. With the increase of staycations this year, this will be a welcome boost for tourism.”

