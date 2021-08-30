Antrim coastal run gives car enthusiasts a treat and Children’s Hospice a boost
Classic vehicle enthusiasts have helped to provide a funding boost for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.
The Star Car Hire Coastal Run saw participants take a cruise along the Antrim coast in aid of the charity.
Organised by Mike Barr from Star Car Hire, the event raised £1,500 (at time of going to press).
The cruise started at Lusty’s Centra at Larne port and drove up the coast to Portrush and ended in Coleraine.
Vehicles included a ‘Starsky and Hutch’ Gran Torino, a ‘Fast and Furious’ style Dodge Charger, a ‘Harry Potter’ style Ford Anglia, classic American pickup trucks, muscle (high-performance) cars and even an iconic DeLorean.
Supporters of the event also got to view classic Ford Mustangs, a ‘Transformers Barricade’ replica, Corvettes and VW Beetles
Expressing appreciation to all who had supported the fundraiser, Mike stated: “Massive thank you to everyone who has donated so far. Very kind of you all and it’s for a great cause.”
The only service of its kind in Northern Ireland, the Children’s Hospice cares for over 370 babies, children and young people each year at its dedicated children’s in-patient unit, Horizon House and in communities through the Specialist Community Nursing Team.
The charity receives a small amount of government funding, so relies on the generosity of the local community to help it to continue to deliver its vital service.
