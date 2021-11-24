App being created in Newtownabbey to support vulnerable residents

HiViz.

David Peover is the founder of local tech for good project, HiViz, which aims to prevent bogus house calls and doorstep crime.

The project started in December 2019 with development in 2020 and David is hopeful it will be available for Apple devices early next year.

Speaking to the Times, he said: “Our original aim was to provide families with autism an opportunity to work with utility suppliers and delivery companies to arrange house visits to suit their needs.

“I’ve worked in the electricity sector and had noticed each supplier keeps a record of accessibility details, special requirements per customer.

“With changing needs, I saw that a user would have to update each company separately and I was inspired to try and centralise the information.

“Talking with friends, family and colleagues across the electricity sector, it became clear it could also be used for home security for everyone, but especially those vulnerable members of our community.

“With the feedback, we added to the contact information updates the ability for a company to provide photo identification of their employee to the user in advance of the visit. This allows you to check the app ‘Photo ID’ page before opening the door to any caller.

“An upcoming feature will allow users to select a buddy where you can add a contact to be notified of upcoming visits and arrange to have them with you at the time. We saw this as an additional feature that vulnerable people or their families would find useful.”

----

