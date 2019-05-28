Appeal launched to trace missing Belfast man

Police and the family of missing 28-year-old Ryan Smyth are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Ryan was last seen in the Downview Gardens area of north Belfast at around 3.30pm on Monday, May 27. He is described as being 5’ 10” in height, medium build with short dark brown hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a black hooded jacket, dark navy jog bottoms with a white stripe and grey trainers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for Ryan to make contact with police or his family or if anyone knows of Ryan’s whereabouts please contact police at Tennent Street on 101.”